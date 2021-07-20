Mumbai: Phase 2 of Bhendi Bazar cluster redevelopment work begins

In a latest development, the Phase 2 of Bhendi Bazar cluster housing redevelopment project has been started. The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), a public charitable organisation, has obtained the Intimation of Disapproval (IOD) and commencement certificate (CC) to begin work in Sector 6.

As per the Trust’s plans, it aims to complete the next phase by 2025, a SBUT spokesperson told FPJ on Tuesday.

The Bhendi Bazar housing project is one the largest cluster redevelopment projects in the country. In fact, through this housing project, the area has been witnessing socio-economic upliftment, which was till date primarily popular for poor housing facilities.

In Phase 1, which was completed in 2020, the Al-Sa'adah Towers were constructed. These high-rises inspired by Fatimi architecture to encourage a sustainable way of living, the SBUT said.

Interestingly, in Mumbai there are several old dilapidated structures that are in urgent need of redevelopment. However, authorities like Mumbai Building Repairs and Redevelopment Board (MBRRB), under MHADA, and the BMC have failed to implement timely redevelopment projects. Due to which, there have been incidents of building collapse, causing loss of life and property over the years. Recently, 30 people have lost lives in various building collapses across the city.

The SBUT spokesperson said, “For any redevelopment project to succeed, we need to take the tenants into confidence and take them through the entire process. One-on-one meetings and regular counselling is needed to explain the project and convince them to move out of their dilapidated homes to safer transit accommodations until their new homes are ready. Also, each of the residential and commercial transit facilities is constructed. Besides this, people are also given rent money so that they can move into an accommodation of theirs choice.”

The entire project is spread on 16.5 acres, which is divided into seven self-sustained sectors, with over 250 decrepit buildings, 3,200 families and 1,250 shops. As many as 11 buildings will be constructed to incorporate all tenants.