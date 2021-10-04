Mumbai: Peddler held in Goregaon with Mephedrone worth Rs 10 lakh

A 26-year-old drug peddler has been arrested and drugs worth Rs 10 lakh have been seized in Goregaon on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Mujibur Fazlu Rehman Khan. The Kandivli unit of the anti-narcotic cell found Khan to be moving suspiciously near the Western Express Highway. While intercepting him, they found 100gm of Mephedrone (MD). He has been booked under the NDPS Act and was produced before a holiday court on Sunday who remanded him to police custody till October 7.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:23 AM IST