Mumbai: Patra Chawl Society Invites Applications To Lease 23 Surplus 2BHK Flats In Goregaon

The 23 surplus apartments were handed over to the Patra Chawl society by MHADA to generate income for maintenance and common expenses | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 2, 2026: The Goregaon Patra Chawl redevelopment project’s Co-operative Housing Society has invited applications from individuals, firms and organisations to take 23 surplus flats on a rental or leave and licence basis.

Flats Offered On Lease

The society issued notices on October 2 stating that each 2BHK flat has a 650 sq ft carpet area and an 117 sq ft balcony. The premises are being offered for five years, with a three-year lock-in period. The last date for applications is October 11.

The 23 flats were handed over to the society as surplus housing units by MHADA to create a recurring source of income. With the rehabilitated buildings now occupied by former chawl residents and requiring considerable maintenance, rental income from these premises is expected to help meet maintenance and other common expenses.

Rental Demand In Goregaon

A society resident said two-bedroom apartments in Goregaon currently fetch around Rs 60,000-Rs 70,000 a month. The resident said the society is expected to give priority to applicants quoting higher rentals.

Patra Chawl Redevelopment History

The development comes against the backdrop of the long-running redevelopment of Patra Chawl, spread across around 47 acres. Residents vacated the property in 2007. In 2008, MHADA appointed Guru Ashish Developers, a subsidiary of HDIL, to rehabilitate 672 tenants.

The developer faced insolvency proceedings in 2017, leaving rehabilitation work incomplete and tenants without transit rent payments. Under the redevelopment arrangement, 306 tenements were also to be handed over to MHADA for distribution through its lottery system.

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MHADA later stepped in to complete the rehabilitation component by appointing a contractor. The work was completed and keys were handed over to eligible residents.

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