Patra Chawl Redevelopment Case: Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Rakesh Wadhawan's Plea To Delay Charge Framing |

Mumbai: The sessions court has rejected a plea by Rakesh Wadhawan seeking to defer the framing of charges pending further investigation in the Patra Chawl redevelopment case, holding that charges can be framed based on the material currently available.

Through his lawyer Sagar Shetty, Wadhawan sought a direction asking the investigating agency to clarify the status of the probe. He argued that if the investigation was still underway, arguments on framing charges should be postponed until its completion.

Shetty submitted that the agency had stated in its main chargesheet that the investigation into the role of other accused and the end use and diversion of the alleged defrauded funds was continuing. He argued that proceeding with arguments on charges at this stage would compel the defence to disclose its strategy, enabling the agency to plug gaps in the chargesheet, resulting in a "cat and mouse game" not envisaged under criminal jurisprudence. Special Judge Mahesh Jadhav noted that the investigating agency had already clarified that the probe regarding Pravin Raut, allegedly linked to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, was continuing. The court also noted that Wadhawan's discharge application also remains pending.

“The charge will be framed on the material filed by the investigating agency and it is not necessary to defer the stage of framing of charge at the whims of the applicant,” the court said.