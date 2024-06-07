 Mumbai: Passenger Tries To Kill Self At Airport In Immigration Custody; Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Passenger Tries To Kill Self At Airport In Immigration Custody; Booked

Mumbai: Passenger Tries To Kill Self At Airport In Immigration Custody; Booked

Based on a complaint from immigration officer Indrajit Tirpude, the Sahar police have registered a case against Ashraf for attempting suicide.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Passenger Tries To Kill Self At Airport In Immigration Custody; Booked | File Photo

The Sahar police booked a 24-year-old man for allegedly attempting to commit suicide while he was in immigration custody at Mumbai Airport on June 3. The immigration officers rushed Mohammad Ashraf to Cooper Hospital in Juhu, where he is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. He is now out of danger.

Read Also
Pune: Man Strangles Girlfriend, Kills Self by Suicide After Fleeing Family Opposition
article-image

According to the police report, on June 3 at 9.55 am, Ashraf landed in Mumbai from Dubai. During the verification of his passport, the immigration officer discovered that the Karnataka police had issued a lookout notice against him. He was taken into immigration custody for further investigation. The investigation revealed that Ashraf hails from Karnataka. Last year, a case was registered against him at the Siddapura police station in Karnataka under Section 354D (stalking) along with Sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act. A lookout notice was issued against the wanted accused by Karnataka police.

Read Also
Mumbai: IAS Officers' Daughter, Anxious About Academic Performance, Dies After Jumping From Building...
article-image

He was kept in the immigration department's interrogation cabin while the officers were preparing papers to hand him over to the police. The officers reported to the Karnataka Police about him, and a special team from Siddapura police had left for Mumbai to take custody of him. However, on Monday, at 11.30 am, he attempted to commit suicide by cutting the vein of his left wrist with a knife.

Based on a complaint from immigration officer Indrajit Tirpude, the Sahar police have registered a case against Ashraf for attempting suicide.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Passenger Tries To Kill Self At Airport In Immigration Custody; Booked

Mumbai: Passenger Tries To Kill Self At Airport In Immigration Custody; Booked

'State Is Ultimate Protector Of Citizen In Police Custody': SHRC On Custodial Deaths

'State Is Ultimate Protector Of Citizen In Police Custody': SHRC On Custodial Deaths

Thane: 4 Held For Spate Of Break-Ins, Thefts

Thane: 4 Held For Spate Of Break-Ins, Thefts

Mumbai: BMC Again Extends Deadline For Road Construction Across City By June 10

Mumbai: BMC Again Extends Deadline For Road Construction Across City By June 10

Navi Mumbai: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Speedy Car Overturns At Palm Beach Road

Navi Mumbai: 1 Dead, 2 Injured After Speedy Car Overturns At Palm Beach Road