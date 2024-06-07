Mumbai: Passenger Tries To Kill Self At Airport In Immigration Custody; Booked | File Photo

The Sahar police booked a 24-year-old man for allegedly attempting to commit suicide while he was in immigration custody at Mumbai Airport on June 3. The immigration officers rushed Mohammad Ashraf to Cooper Hospital in Juhu, where he is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. He is now out of danger.

According to the police report, on June 3 at 9.55 am, Ashraf landed in Mumbai from Dubai. During the verification of his passport, the immigration officer discovered that the Karnataka police had issued a lookout notice against him. He was taken into immigration custody for further investigation. The investigation revealed that Ashraf hails from Karnataka. Last year, a case was registered against him at the Siddapura police station in Karnataka under Section 354D (stalking) along with Sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act. A lookout notice was issued against the wanted accused by Karnataka police.

He was kept in the immigration department's interrogation cabin while the officers were preparing papers to hand him over to the police. The officers reported to the Karnataka Police about him, and a special team from Siddapura police had left for Mumbai to take custody of him. However, on Monday, at 11.30 am, he attempted to commit suicide by cutting the vein of his left wrist with a knife.

Based on a complaint from immigration officer Indrajit Tirpude, the Sahar police have registered a case against Ashraf for attempting suicide.