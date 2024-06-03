 Mumbai: IAS Officers' Daughter, Anxious About Academic Performance, Dies After Jumping From Building Near Mantralaya; Suicide Note Found
She was pursuing the LLB course in Sonipat, Haryana, and was anxious about her performance in academics, a senior official said.

Updated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman, daughter of Maharashtra cadre IAS officers, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 10th floor of a building near the Mantralaya in South Mumbai early Monday morning, police said.

Lipi, who was a law student, jumped from the building near the state secretariat at around 4 am. She was immediately taken to the GT Hospital where she was declared dead, officials said.

She was pursuing the LLB course in Sonipat, Haryana, and was anxious about her performance in academics, a senior official said.

Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide Due To Physical Abuse & Assault By Husband In Cheeta Camp
article-image

Suicide note found

A suicide note was recovered from the spot in which she purportedly stated that no one should be blamed for her death, the official said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Cuffe Parade police station, officials said.

Lipi's profile on LinkedIn reads, "As an ex-marketing professional with a background in handling luxe beauty brands in India and work experience with Unilever and Nykaa, I made the calculated decision to pivot my career into the Law stream." She was a student of St. Xavier's College in Mumbai and was pursuing her graduation in Law from O.P. Jindal Global University.

Mumbai: 12 Booked Including Society Members and Their Friends In Abetment To Suicide Case Of...
article-image

The deceased's father, Vikas Rastogi, is the principal secretary in Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Department. Her mother Radhika Rastogi is also a senior IAS officer serving in the state government.

Earlier, Maharashtra cadre IAS officers Milind and Manisha Mhaiskar lost their 18-year-old son in 2017 after he jumped off a high-rise in Mumbai.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

