Mumbai: Passenger Safety, Amenities Off Track At Chembur Railway Station; See Pics

Mumbai: The Chembur railway station, that handles more than 65,000 footfalls and 430 local trains daily, is in a sorry state of affairs. The prevailing poor conditions at the bustling hub on the harbour line became more evident when the Free Press Journal visited the spot on Tuesday. This report is the first in the weekly series of coming stories that will highlight critical issues at railway stations.

The Chembur station is grappling with a host of safety and hygiene issues, raising alarms among the frequent commuters. During the visit, the newspaper found cracks in a section of the boundary wall adjacent to platform 2.

When contacted, a Central Railway spokesperson said that the problem of cracks in portions of the boundary wall and the staircase has been already discussed with the authorities concerned. Appropriate action will be taken soon.

Adding to the woes of commuters are the deplorable hygiene conditions. Passengers lament the filthy spaces below staircases, which often serve as gathering spots for anti-social elements, particularly during nighttime. Furthermore, the accessibility of essential facilities, such as the locked pink toilet, has sparked criticism.

The proliferation of illegal hawkers further compounds the challenges, obstructing pedestrian pathways and exacerbating congestion during peak hours. This not only inconveniences passengers but also raises concerns about safety and security in crowded areas.

Travellers fear that the delay in addressing these worrying issues could lead to potential hazards. Subhash Chandra Jaiswal, 56, a regularcommuter, emphasised the risk posed to passenger safety if the boundary wall collapsed, given the heavy traffic on platform 2. Similarly, Anil Kadam, 45, another frequent passenger, highlighted the unsanitary conditions below the staircase.

The FPJ also noticed that a pink toilet has been constructed on the east side of the station, however, it remains locked with the key held by the station master Suhasini Chavan, a women commuter, criticised this arrangement, questioning the practicality of seeking permission for restroom use. She urged the railway authorities to devise a more viable solution.

According to a stall operator, the presence of transgenders occupying the station's other toilet further compounds the plight of commuters, especially during late evening. Moreover, illegal hawkers have encroached upon the walking space in front of the booking office on the east side. Not to mention, hundreds of debris-filled sacks also lying on besides the track.