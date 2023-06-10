 Mumbai: Passenger Gets Injured After BEST Bus Collides With Monorail Pillar Near Bhoiwada Due To Break Failure
The mishap occurred around 2:50 pm when the bus's brakes reportedly failed, resulting in the collision.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
A bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking collided with a monorail pillar near Bhoiwada bus stop on Saturday afternoon, leaving one female passenger injured. The mishap occurred around 2:50 pm when the bus's brakes reportedly failed, resulting in the collision. BEST officials have initiated an enquiry to determine the root cause of the accident.

Eyewitnesses Recall Terrifying Ordeal

Eyewitnesses described a harrowing experience as the bus lost control and crashed into the sturdy monorail structure. The impact caused significant damage to the bus, leaving it in a mangled state. Fortunately, only one female passenger suffered minor injuries and was promptly sent to K.E.M. Hospital for treatment.

Repeat Incident Raises Concerns

This incident marks the second such occurrence this month, raising concerns among commuters. On June 3rd, another BEST bus lost control and collided with another bus, tragically resulting in the death of one person in the Cuffe Parade area. Additionally, a brake failure in a BEST bus was reported in May.

Demands for Thorough Investigation and Passenger Safety

The recurring brake failures have prompted commuters to demand a comprehensive investigation into the causes of these accidents. Passenger safety and the reliability of the bus fleet are now under scrutiny, emphasising the need for authorities to take prompt action to address the issue.

"The recent incidents highlight the need for rigorous maintenance checks and regular inspections of the BEST buses," said a frequent BEST commuter.

