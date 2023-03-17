Mumbai: Party drug smuggled as pain killer, sexual enhancer | Representational image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime branch has recovered 15.743kg of ketamine drug worth Rs8 crore from a courier office at Panchayat Road, Andheri, and arrested two suspects for possession. The police said the men sent 10kg of the drug every week via air cargo to Australia and UK packed as pain killers and sex-drive enhancers. Locally called ‘party drug’, the police said the seized consignment is of a very high quality.

When questioned by the police, handlers at the courier office said they send drugs abroad, following which information was sought from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), which informed that the company has no such licence. The police said the supplier is in Gujarat and the courier firm had a board of ‘Shree Swami Samarth Advertising Company’ displayed outside.

The two suspects were produced in court on Thursday and sent to police custody till March 24.