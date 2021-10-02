Mumbai: NCB detain at least 10 persons during raid at cruise party, drugs seized

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai, news agency ANI quoted the agency as saying.

According to a Money Control report, the NCB has seized drugs such as cocaine, hashish and MD during the raid.

Meanwhile, as per an India Today report, a Bollywood superstar’s son was among the 10 people detained during the raid. The report further said that the NCB officials had received a tip-off after which they boarded the cruise disguised as passengers. The rave party began once the cruise reached mid-sea, said the report. Later, the NCB officials swung into action and conducted the raid for seven hours, it added.

"We had received information about drugs being used at the cruise after which a raid was conducted," confirmed a senior NCB official to the Free Press Journal.

The agency sources however did not share details of the raid and as the operation was still underway till late on Saturday evening.

"Our officers are still in the middle of the operation and they have not yet briefed how many people have been detained and what all has been seized from the raid," the official said.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:24 PM IST