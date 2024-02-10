 Mumbai: Part Of Building Collapses During Demolition Work In Borivali, 2 Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Injured As Falling Debris Hit Their Vehicles
The injured drivers have been identified as 45-year-old Ravikumar Lakhankumar Rana and 34-year-old Suman Shukla. The incident took place around 2:45 PM.

article-image
Part of building collapses in Borivali | X

Borivali, February 10: Two auto-rickshaw drivers were injured on Saturday, February 10, after a portion of building collapsed during a demolition work in Borivali area of Mumbai. The injured drivers have been identified as 45-year-old Ravikumar Lakhankumar Rana and 34-year-old Suman Shukla. The incident took place around 2:45 pm. A video from the spot showed a JCB engaged in clearing the debris.

A demolition work was underway when a portion of a three-storied building collapsed. The building had already been evacuated. However, the debris fell on the road and two auto-rickshaws came under the falling rubble. Female auto-rickshaw driver Suman received injuries on her back and knees after the debris hit her vehicle. Another driver Rana suffered injuries on his head, face and right hand.

Portion Of Building Collapses In Borivali:

The injured drivers were taken to Shree Krishna Hospital in Borivali. They are undergoing treatment and their condition is said to be stable. In the video, BMC workers were seen clearing the rubble from the road. A JCB machine was also engaged in the work of removing debris from the site. Police officials were also present at the spot.

