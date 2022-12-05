Mumbai: Part of Bhiwandi-Kalyan metro to be underground

File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has altered the design of Phase-II of Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro Line-5 by taking a portion of the route underground. This engineering change has been done after the authority faced stiff opposition from local residents getting affected by the project between Bhiwandi and Temghar areas.

“Between Bhiwandi and Kalyan, the part of the metro alignment runs through Bhiwandi, Temghar, Rajnouli, Gonve Gaon, Kon Gaon, Lal Chowki, Kalyan and Kalyan APMC. The entire corridor will be elevated except for the portion between Temghar and Bhiwandi,” said a source. The total number of project-affected families will reduce by taking the metro line underground.

The altered plan for Line-5 (Orange Line) has been sent by the MMRDA to the Maharashtra government for ratification and approval. With the revised engineering plan, there will be eight metro stations – seven elevated and one underground, in the second phase. The first phase between Thane and Bhiwandi has nine stations.

At Dhamankar Naka-Temghar, the underground portion will be of 3.5km and then emerge to be elevated for the rest of the 9.67km route up to Kalyan railway station and the Kalyan APMC.

A vehicular underpass of 470m is also proposed at the Dhamankar Naka flyover location in Bhiwandi. For the entire 24.90-km line, the car depot has been planned at Kasheli, which was relocated from the earlier area falling under the project's second phase. A tender has been floated to get the car depot constructed at an estimated cost of Rs472.02 crore.

Now, the MMRDA has initiated the process to appoint a consultant for Phase-II, after which it will invite proposals for civil works. The total estimated cost for both phases together is around Rs8,416 crore. So far, around 60% of civil works between Thane and Bhiwandi have been completed.

Read Also Nigerian man held in connection with cocaine seizure at Mumbai airport