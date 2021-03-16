Mumbai: Parents can now suggest amendments regarding fees in private schools

The state school education department has created a portal inviting suggestions from the general public regarding suitable amendments to the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act (MEIR, Act). Parents, parental bodies and education experts can submit their suggestions at http://www.research.net/r/feeregulation within one month.

On Tuesday, Varsha Gaikwad, state school education minister said, "We have formed a committee to suggest modifications in response to complaints received from parents regarding fees in private-unaided schools. We are inviting suggestions from the general public regarding suitable amendments to the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act which can be submitted at

http://www.research.net/r/feeregulation."