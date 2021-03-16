Maharashtra board exam 2021: Here's how you can download class 10, class 12 subjectwise question bank from maa.ac.in

As promised earlier by education minister Varsha Gaikwad, the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) has released subject-wise question banks to help the Class 10 and Class 12 students appearing for the state board examinations.

Students can download the question bank by clicking here.

While for Class 10, question banks of History and Political Science are available in English medium, Maths-part 1, Maths-part 2 and Geography are available in the Marathi medium.

For Class 12, question banks are available for Arts, Commerce and Science students. Question bank for pending subjects will also be uploaded soon by MSCERT.

This year, Class 12 HSC board theory examinations are scheduled to be conducted offline from April 23 to May 21, 2021, and Class 10 SSC exams from April 29 to May 20, 2021.

The final exam timetable is available at mahahsscboard.org.

Steps to download question bank