 Mumbai: Pantnagar Police Apprehends Delivery Boy Behind 12 Bike Thefts In City
Accused had been stealing bikes for the last 4 to 5 months. He would finish the food delivery work, after which he would steal bikes.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Mumbai: Pantnagar Police Apprehends Delivery Boy Behind 12 Bike Thefts In City | Representational Image

A youth working as a home delivery person has been arrested for stealing 12 two-wheelers from different parts of the city. In this case, Pantnagar police arrested the accused from the Kalwa area after an intensive investigation. Police seized 12 bikes from him.

Details of case

DCP Purushottam Karad said that on December 2, a bike parked outside a bank in the Pantnagar area of Ghatkopar was stolen by an unknown person, whose complaint was lodged at Pantnagar police station.

Taking cognizance of this complaint, Pantnagar police registered a case and started an investigation. Police identified the accused based on CCTV camera footage of the area. Police received information that the accused of bike theft lives in the Kalwa area.

DCP Karad said that the Pantnagar police team has arrested the accused Mangesh Ramchandra Gupta (30) by laying a trap in the Kalwa area. When Gupta was arrested and interrogated by the police, he revealed that he had stolen bikes from different parts of the city.

Interrogation reveals more bike thefts

Interrogation of Gupta revealed that there were 3 cases of bike theft registered against him in Powai, 2 in Pantnagar, 2 in Mulund, and one case each of bike theft in Bhandup, Dadar, and Shivaji Park. A case of bike theft has also been registered in Naupada and Rabodi police stations of Thane.

Police have seized a total of 12 stolen bikes from Gupta. He had stolen the bikes and kept them near his house, intending to sell them soon.

DCP Purushottam Karad said that Gupta had been stealing bikes for the last 4 to 5 months. Gupta used to finish the food delivery work, after which he would steal bikes.

