Mumbai: Painter dies after falling from 3rd floor in Malad; contractor booked for negligence

The Dindoshi Police have booked the contractor for a painting job at a Malad east based flat. The deceased, identified as Minaulal Mukesh Ali Shaikh, 28, fell off the parapet of the third floor. The contractor has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on March 7, at around 2.45 pm when Shaikh was working at Malad-based flat, and was painting the outer side of the building, on the bamboo scaffolding, allegedly without any harness or safety elements. Suddenly, the scaffolding collapsed and Shaikh fell off from the height of the third floor.

Soon after the incident, Shaikh was rushed to the civic-run hospital for treatment, while his family was informed of the accident. During the treatment, on March 13, Shaikh succumbed to his injuries in the BYL Nair Hospital. Subsequently, a case of causing death due to negligence was registered against the contractor, Kanhaiyalal, for allegedly not providing the safety gears for the painters like harness or helmet.

Shaikh's body was sent for the post mortem to ascertain the cause of death as per the protocol. While the Dindoshi Police are investigating the matter, they are recording the statements and a further probe is underway.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:38 PM IST