Video: Anushka Sharma turns painter on set; check out her 'masterpiece'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is back on the sets working on her professional commitements in full swing.

However, the actress makes sure that it's not all work and no games for her on the sets. Time and again, she keeps treating her fans with the fun that she has with her colleagues when the cameras are turned off.

On Sunday, the actress gave her followers a glimpse into her weekend work schedule. She shared a quirky video from a set wherein she can be seen painting a canvas with different colours along with her teammates.

"When they let you paint on set walls and you leave a ‘masterpiece’ (Jury is out for debate on this!)," she wrote along with the video on Instagram.

If you're wondering what is the masterpiece that Anushka is talking about, well, it's a heart with a bow shooting across it, a smiley face and the words 'Pack up!' written in red.

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Anushka is currently prepping for her role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami for the biopic 'Chakda Express'.

'Chakda Xpress' will trace the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream, that is, to play cricket.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:04 PM IST