Mumbai: Overhead wire snapped between Borivali and Dahisar, services affected

Mumbai: Overhead wire snapped between Borivali and Dahisar, local aervices affected |

Local train services were disrupted on Wednesday after an overhead wire snapped near Borivali station on up fast line.Three local trains, including an air-conditioned (AC) one, were held up due to the problem, while the other trains were diverted on a slow track.

The suburban services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were affected at around 10 am after the wire over a Churchgate-bound fast line snapped between Dahisar and Borivali stations, a senior official of WR said.

WR chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur said the snapped overhead wire was restored at 11.35 pm and the train services will normalise slowly. The doors of the AC local which was held up were opened immediately after the incident, he said.

Read Also Mumbai: Local trains on Western Railway delayed due to technical snag

Commuters stuck in train

Commuters said due to the incident, services on the Western Railway line were running late and the crowd on trains swelled. Many office-goers complained of facing a tough time in the wake of the incident.

"We were stuck in between Borivali-Dahisar for 30 minutes. No proper announcement was made by railway" said a frequent commuters of WR. Another commuter said though doors of AC local were opened beside of that it was become very hot and suffocating inside the train. The Western Railway has a suburban corridor of 128 km between Churchgate in south Mumbai and Dahanu station in Palghar district. Around 35 lakh commuters travel everyday on its local trains.