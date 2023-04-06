Mumbai: Now, track Western Railway locals with Yatri app | Representative Image

Mumbai: Travelling experience on the Western line will now be enhanced further as the railways on Wednesday launched Yatri app which will relay real-time updates of moving trains, said WR General Manager Ashok Kumar Misra. The suburban trains have been fitted with GPS tracking devices which will show live location on the app hence enabling commuters in planning journeys accordingly.

Now, commuters will get authentic information regarding train schedule updates, latest timetable, maps of major railway stations and its amenities. The app also provides additional information such as on Metro, buses, etc. There is a section wherein the users can give their feedback.

“The commuters will not only be able to get the train’s live location on map, but also see it moving in action. In just 3 simple steps, commuters can view the live location,” said a rail official.

App accessible for specially-abled commuters as well

Commuters can find the nearest stations directly on the map, type the source station and track the local train of their choice, so they can gauge how close or far they are from the train to plan their journey. App users can also mark their favourite trains and route to give custom notifications. The geo-location of commuters will guide them to the nearest station and nearby points of interest.

Besides, this app is friendly for specially-abled commuters. They can operate the app via voice commands.

Tourists can explore nearby tourist destinations

The app also provides maps of the station along with amenities to help passengers navigate easily. Passengers also have easy access to railway and medical emergency contacts numbers. Tourists can also explore nearby tourist destinations and places to visit near the stations.

Yatri is the official app for live-tracking suburban trains. It has been developed in collaboration with M/s CDP India Pvt. Ltd. Currently, the WR operates 1,394 suburban services on weekdays, with an average daily ridership of nearly 30 lakh passengers.