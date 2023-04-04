WR is set to introduce ‘Yatri’ app for live tracking of local trains over it’s Mumbai suburban section

Western Railway’s Mumbai Division is set to launch its live-tracking application for Mumbaikars to track their local trains for daily commuting. ‘Yatri’ app which is the official Mumbai local app is made in collaboration with M/s CDP India Pvt. Ltd. Daily local passengers can use the live-tracking feature for WR Mumbai Suburban trains on the app from 5th April, 2023.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the mobile application comes with a plethora of features to help commuter plan their journey at their fingertips. WR has installed GPS tracking devices in all its EMU rakes which will enable the app to provide real-time location of the local trains. Commuters will get authentic information regarding Train Live Updates & Announcements, Latest Timetable, Maps of major railway station & its amenities. The app also provides additional information such as on nearby attractions, Mumbai Metro, Buses, etc.

Thakur further added that commuters will not only be able to get the train’s live location on map, but also see it moving in action. In just 3 simple steps, commuters can view the live location. Commuters can find the nearest stations directly on the map, type the source station and track the local train of their choice, so they can gauge how close or far they are from the train to plan their journey. The app will be Divyangjan-friendly as well. Divyang commuters who operate the phone via voice commands, can easily find their train’s live location by asking it through Google Assistant. They have to speak the command “Talk to Yatri Railways” and say the train number. Google Assistant would fetch the live location of that train via the Yatri App and speak out loud to the users.