Mumbai: For women safety, Yatri app adds new feature

Mumbai: Now, women can share their live locations to their near and dear ones while travelling in the CR's local trains. An important feature related to women 's safety was recently added in the Yatri app. Sharing the app's download link will enable live location.

“With the new feature, women will feel more safe while travelling at night,” said Rani Yadgire, a Ghatkopar resident. Similarly, Kumud Sharma from Dombivli said that feature will “prove helpful”.

Currently, around five lakh passengers of the CR have downloaded the app which provides timely updates about train schedules.