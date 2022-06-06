Mumbai: Over 5,000 cyclists throng sea link for green cause on World Environment Day | Bhushan Koyande

Mumbai: More than 5,000 cyclists from different parts of the city participated in the cycle rally organised by the Mumbai police on Sunday, to mark World Environment Day.

The aim of the rally was to create awareness of cycling among citizens as a better alternative for travel and to reduce carbon emissions by vehicles for the protection of the environment.

A cycling program called 'Cycle Chala City Bacha' extended support to the Mumbai Police for organisation and execution of the rally.

The rally started with all the cyclists assembling at Bandra Reclamation (Bandra West) at 7.30 am. The rally was flagged off by the joint commissioner of police, Vishwas Nangare Patil and DCP of Traffic, Raj Tilak Roushan, after which the cyclists proceeded to Race Course, Mahalaxmi, using the Sea Link.

According to the cyclists who participated, the Sea Link was the main attraction and the reason for the overwhelming response. The cyclists comprised different age groups including kids, young and old people.

At about 9am, the tail of the rally reached Race Course, where senior police officers from Mumbai Police were present to welcome and encourage the participants.

The closing ceremony took place around 9.30 am. The Mumbai traffic department sent out instructions regarding no entry routes and traffic diversions before the cycle rally and also monitored traffic during the rally.

The Mumbai Police, in a statement, thanked all the citizens for participating in huge numbers and for making the rally a successful event.