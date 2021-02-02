Mumbai: Over 50% edible oils seized in raids found non-certified

More than 50 per cent of edible oils seized by the Food and Drug Administration in Thane and Mumbai during raids last month have been found to be non-certified, the FDA has said.

Raids were conducted on eight establishments of retail and wholesale merchants in Thane and neighbouring Mumbai on January 16, the FDA said in a release issued on Monday.

Edible oils, including mustard, peanut, sunflower and palm oil, worth Rs 4.98 crore were seized, it said.

Later, 93 samples were sent for testing, out of which 49 (or 52.6 per cent) were found to be non-certified, the release said.

The remaining stock which was certified by authorities concerned would be released for sale, while action would be taken against those selling non-certified oils, it said.

The FDA joint commissioners have been ordered to inspect the quality of various edible oils being stored and sold at outlets across the state, it added.