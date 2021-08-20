Mumbai: Over 2 lakh students register for FYJC admissions

Advertisement

Over 2.12 lakh students have registered for Class 11 FYJC admission till date. With the start of the filling of part-2 of the application forms from Monday, 1.22 lakh students have filled options for stream-wise courses. Junior colleges have started conducting admissions for minority and in-house quota seats.

A total of 2,12,423 students have registered on the centralised admission portal https://11thadmission.org.in. Over 849 junior colleges have offered 3,22,150 vacant seats for admissions this year, while 1,22,806 students have filled stream-wise options.

Shikha Jain, a student, has been waiting for the first merit list to understand the vacancy of seats. “I want to pursue admission for Science in a well-known junior college,” she said. Ahmed Shaikh, another student said, “I am glad the entrance test for FYJC admission has been cancelled. I want to pursue Arts from a junior college.”

Students will be able to check available seats in junior colleges from 10 am on August 17 to 11 pm on August 22. A senior officer managing FYJC admission said, “Students have been given time to complete part 2 of the application form till August 22. Many of them have yet to complete the application.” The first merit list for round 1 will be declared at 10 am on August 27. Students who have been allotted seats will be given time till 6 pm on August 30 to confirm admission. The vacancy list for round 2 will be displayed at 10 pm on August 30.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 12:25 AM IST