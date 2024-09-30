 Mumbai: Over 150 WR Trains Likely To Be Cancelled Due To Speed Restrictions From Ram Mandir To Malad; Check Details
Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 03:17 AM IST
File Image

Suburban commuters on the Western Railway (WR) should prepare for significant disruptions beginning Monday, as the final phase of the sixth line project between Goregaon and Kandivali gets underway. Starting September 30, a speed restriction of 30 km/h will be imposed across all four lines—up and down local and up and down through—between Ram Mandir Road, Goregaon, and Malad stations

"As a result, approximately 150 to 175 suburban trains will be cancelled, causing considerable inconvenience for daily travelers. Apart from that, all four fast local services from Goregaon will remain cancelled due to the unavailability of the Goregaon loop line. This situation is expected to improve gradually, with services returning to normal by October 4, except during specific block durations" said an official.

A four-hour block from 12:30 am to 4:30 am schedule during the intervening night of September 30 to October 1. During this block, train services will only operate between Churchgate to Andheri and Virar to Borivali, leaving the Andheri to Borivali stretch without service.

On Monday last local train for Virar will be depart from Churchgate  at 11:27 pm arriving Virar at 01:15 am and last local for Andheri will be depart from Churchgate  at 01:00 am. Similarly last local train for Churchgate from Virar will be depart at 11:30 pm and last Borivali – Churchgate local depart from Borivali at 00:10 am, arrive Churchgate at 01:15 am.

Apart from that last Goregaon – CSMT local will depart from Goregaon at 12:07 am arrive CSMT at 01:02 am. On October 1st , Virar – Borivali local slow will be run as an extra local and will depart from Virar at 03:25 am arriving Borivali at 04:00 am.

Similarly Borivali – Churchgate slow local  will be run as an extra local departing from Borivali at 04:25 am., arriving Churchgate at 05.30 am.

A senior officer of Western Railway, confirmed that passengers on UP and down Mail/Express trains can expect delays of approximately 10 to 20 minutes during the block periods.

"Commuters are urged to plan their travel accordingly and remain updated on service announcements as the Western Railway undertakes these essential improvements to enhance future operations" he said.

