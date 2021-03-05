Mumbai: Over 14K senior citizens get vaccine jab on Thursday

A total of 16,092 beneficiaries, including 14,892 senior citizens above 60 years and 1,200 beneficiaries with co-morbidities between 45 and 59 years of age received the vaccine dose on Thursday. This is the highest single day figure of senior citizens and those having co-morbidities in Mumbai so far. Out of the total turnout total 3,781 (24%) beneficiaries took the jab in private hospitals.

Senior civic health officials said that they believe the number of beneficiaries will be going up. Private hospitals have started giving out the dosages.

"The response was nice on Thursday. In many hospitals inoculation continued till late evening and we are hopeful that more people will turn up in the coming days," said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and incharge of public health in BMC.

"On Thursday, only 13 out of 29 private hospitals were functional. The rest of the hospitals will become active within the next two days," Kakani added.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician of Bombay Hospital and incharge of private hospitals said the entire vaccination process went hassle-free on Thursday. "We have set up five booths to ensure there is no crowding, the operation went on smoothly on Thursday without any problem," Bhansali told FPJ.

Alongside these total 1,795 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) took the first dose and 3,401 HCWs took the second dose of vaccine. Also total 1,687 Front Line Workers (FLWs) took their first dose of vaccine on Thursday. Total 22,975 beneficiaries received their dose of vaccine on Thursday.