Mumbai: Over 1,200 Students Shifted From 164 Unauthorised Schools As BMC Intensifies Crackdown; FIRs Filed Against 77 Schools | AI (File Pic)

More than 1,200 students who were enrolled in 164 unauthorised schools across the city have now been shifted to authorised government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools, as well as private schools.

Closure notices issued to 164 schools

These 164 schools were served with closure notices in the 2025-26 academic year and had around 5,000 students enrolled, the Hindustan Times reported.

The report further states that around 690 students were shifted to BMC-run schools, while the remaining 550 students were given admission to private schools with assistance from the civic body, officials from the BMC education department said.

BMC officials cite poor parental response

Officials were quoted as saying that the parents of the students had not been active in efforts to shift their children from unauthorised schools to authorised schools. They also stated that BMC officials had opened an admission centre in the M-East ward at the new municipal school building in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi. However, the response from parents had been unsatisfactory.

FIRs registered against 77 schools

Meanwhile, the civic body has intensified its action against unauthorised schools. The report further states that first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against 77 of the 164 unauthorised schools.

Action has already been initiated against 70 of the 77 schools named in the FIRs, leading to legal battles with the school managements. The Bombay High Court, responding to one of the writ petitions, directed that no action be taken against these unauthorised schools until the petition was heard.

BMC seeks legal guidance

Meanwhile, the BMC has sought guidance from its legal department regarding the court’s order and the remaining petitions. It has also been reported that the civic body has submitted a proposal to the state government seeking recognition for 45 primary schools that are reportedly running secondary sections.

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