Mumbai: Over 1.04 Crore Tickets Booked Across Metro, Suburban Railway And Municipal Bus Services Through Single Integrated App 'Mumbai One'

Mumbai One has crossed 1.04 crore ticket bookings by integrating Metro, suburban railway and municipal bus services on a single digital platform across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 12, 2026: Mumbai One, the common mobility application developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has crossed 1 crore cumulative ticket transactions, recording 1,04,11,824 tickets across different public transport services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Launched by the Prime Minister on October 8 last year, Mumbai One was conceived to bring the region’s multiple public transport systems onto a single digital platform and make multimodal travel simpler for millions of commuters.

In just about 10 months since its launch, the platform has crossed the one-crore mark, while recording 8,16,402 downloads. Android users account for 74 per cent of downloads, while 26 per cent are on iOS.

Strong Metro Adoption

Interestingly, the transaction data reflects strong adoption across Mumbai’s growing Metro network. Metro Lines 2A, 7, 2B and 9 together account for 30,10,554 tickets, the highest on the platform, followed by Metro Line 1 with 28,47,682 tickets and Metro Line 3 with 24,30,370 tickets.

Together, these Metro services alone have generated 82,88,606 tickets through Mumbai One, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of all transactions recorded on the platform.

Mumbai’s suburban railway network has recorded another 15,70,906 tickets, demonstrating Mumbai One’s growing role in connecting the city’s traditional transport with its rapidly expanding Metro system through a common digital interface.

Bus Networks Join The Platform

Beyond rail-based transport, commuters are also increasingly using Mumbai One across municipal bus networks and Navi Mumbai’s Metro system. Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 has recorded 3,38,718 tickets, followed by BEST with 1,53,323, TMT with 33,706, NMMT with 16,698, MBMT with 7,553 and KDMT with 2,314 tickets.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Crossing 1 crore ticket bookings in just 10 months shows how strongly commuters have embraced this integrated way of travel. By connecting suburban railway, Metro and bus services through one app, we are moving towards our vision of One MMR, seamlessly connected.”

Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde said, “Mumbai One has achieved what integrated mobility should truly mean — different transport systems working as one for the commuter. Bringing suburban railway, Metro and municipal bus services onto a common ticketing platform is a significant achievement for MMRDA.”

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said, “I thank everyone for placing their trust in this initiative. Our objective was simple — to make travelling across different public transport systems easier through one platform. The response shows that commuters are ready for integrated, digital mobility, and it encourages us to make Mumbai One even more seamless and commuter-centric.”

Towards One Connected MMR

Mumbai One brings together 11 public transport operators and services, creating an integrated digital ecosystem spanning Metro, suburban railway, Monorail and municipal bus networks.

The platform enables commuters to access different public transport services without navigating multiple standalone ticketing applications. This digital integration complements MMRDA’s massive expansion of physical transport infrastructure across the metropolitan region.

From 8.16 lakh downloads to more than 1.04 crore tickets, the growth of Mumbai One reflects a larger transformation underway across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region — from multiple transport networks towards one connected MMR.

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Mumbai One At A Glance

Metro Services

● Metro Lines 2A, 7, 2B and 9 – 30,10,554

● Metro Line 1 – 28,47,682

● Metro Line 3 – 24,30,370

● Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 – 3,38,718

Suburban Railway

● 15,70,906

Bus Services

● BEST – 1,53,323

● TMT – 33,706

● NMMT – 16,698

● MBMT – 7,553

● KDMT – 2,314

Total Tickets Booked Through Mumbai One

● 1,04,11,824

Total Mumbai One Downloads

● 8,16,402

● Android: 74 per cent

● iOS: 26 per cent

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