Mumbai: Over 1,000 NSS students begin clean-up drive celebrating 'Environment Week'

Over 1,000 students of National Social Service (NSS) from across the city started a clean-up drive at the historic Worli Fort and the beach | Photo: File Image

Over 1,000 students of National Social Service (NSS) from across the city started a clean-up drive at the historic Worli Fort and the beach on Tuesday morning to celebrate Environment Week beginning from Tuesday.

Under Mazi Vasundhara Campaign, the brainchild of Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray, in partnership with NSS and UNICEF, youth from across the state have organised various activities between June 7 and 13, the Environment Week.

NSS State Liaison Officer, Dr Prashantkumar Wanaje said, “Total 39 universities (private and government), 3000 colleges and 4,20,000 NSS volunteers all over the state will be participating in this initiative. Today the volunteers have collected around 120-130 bags of garbage which weighed around 25 kgs each.”

“I appeal to all the colleges to participate in the week-long activities. We want to spread the message of environmental awareness through these drives and I also appreciate all the NSS students for their enthusiasm,” added the officer.

The NSS units would be conducting cleanliness drives at educational institutes in their area, forts, wells, riverbeds, lakes, caves, historic places, government hospitals, public places, bus depots, railway stations etc.

There would be street plays, and awareness programmes based on the themes “Climate Change” and “Cleanliness” narrating the importance of keeping villages, and cities clean, caring for the environment, solid waste management, planting trees, and plastic-free India etc.

All the colleges have been told to establish “Green Clubs” to encourage activities like tree planting and conduct various programmes throughout the year.

Appreciating the efforts by the students, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant said, “I am glad that they not only visit the beach but take responsibility to make it clean.“

Recalling the courage shown by NSS students during the pandemic, Uday Samant said they gave a helping hand to everyone. “I was amazed to know that the students did not fear to work on the ground amid the pandemic when many officials were reluctant to do so. The students not only helped Covid patients but also worked with police, health and revenue officials to streamline the system. An NSS student from the district level even performed last rites on a Covid victim when no one was ready to touch the body. He learnt about the precautions online, made a disposable bag, put the body inside and performed the last rites. It was a brave act, and such students should be felicitated rather than us ministers,” Samant said.

Swati Mohapatra, Communications Specialist, UNICEF, encouraged the students for the cleanup drive and ensured to provide support.

Read Also Central Railway observes World Environment Day 2022 - Only One Earth