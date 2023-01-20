Mumbai: ​Opposition slams BMC for delay in inviting budget suggestions

File

Mumbai: The Opposition parties in BMC have targeted the administration over seeking suggestions and objections from citizens before the budget. The Opposition leaders alleged that the administration's move is nothing but an eyewash.

On January 12, the Congress, the NCP and SP leaders had written a letter demanding that the BMC administration should seek suggestions from public representatives and citizens, and the same should consider while preparing the Budget 2023-24. BMC on January 18 published email addresses and appealed to people to submit their suggestions until January 28.

The Opposition alleged that if the BMC budget is to be presented in the first week of February, then there is no time to incorporate the suggestions in the budget.

Ravi Raja, Congress group leader and Opposition party leader in BMC, said, “I had put my demand 15 days before. Actually, the BMC administration should have called the suggestions in December.”

Mr Raja further said that if suggestions are received by the administration, they will be sent it to the department concerned, and then the department will put its view on the suggestion and revert back its view mentioning whether the suggestion is practically feasible or not. The administration also needs to adjust funds accordingly, this process takes a long time.

