Mumbai: Open Hancock for demolishing Carnac, traffic cops tell BMC, CR

To avoid the repetition of 2018 Andheri's Gokhale road overbridge collapse, the Central Railway (CR) and BMC are vying with the traffic police to bring the vehicular traffic on the 154-year-old Carnac Bunder bridge to a complete halt so that the extremely dilapidated infra could be demolished.

Built in 1868, the Carnac bridge was primarily constructed for the movements of bullock carts and horse drawn carriages, but now it has become a vital path connecting P D’Mello Road and DN Road.

However, the traffic police is not in favour of closing the bridge, reasoning that the move will disrupt the traffic flow as another crucial path, Hancock bridge, is already shut.

Worried over the continuously deteriorating Carnac's condition, the CR and BMC recently arrived atthe conclusion of immediately demolishing the bridge so as to avoid any untoward incident similar to Gokhale bridge collapse.

Once dismantled by the CR, the bridge will be rebuilt by the BMC. “We need NOC for closure of road traffic for demolition, which is yet to be received from the traffic police. However,they have disagreed over the proposal, citing high volume of vehicular traffic now and later once the ROB is shut for use.

They have informed us that probable permissions can be issued only when Hancock bridge is ready,” said a senior CR official on condition of anonymity.

The traffic police based its skepticism over the fact that the closure of Hancock and Carnac bridges together will hamper east-west connection. These two bridges are important connectors between Byculla and CSMT. Traffic snarls are already seen on Eastern Freeway, SVP Road, DN Road and P D’Mello Road.

Treading on a cautionary note, heavy vehicles have been barred on Carnac since 2013. The IIT Bombay report has advised its immediate demolition but since 2018 the CR has been strengthening and replacing its bolts, members and smaller parts to hold it together.

“We can't wait till monsoon. It requires immediate demolition and further waiting could be a risk. It is unnecessarily being connected with Hancock bridges’ completion,” said another CR official. It will take at least 2-3 months for dismantling this stone bridge which needs to be done very carefully using jack hammers and cranes.

If utmost care isn’t taken while dismantling frame-by-frame then it could come crashing down onto the railway lines below which could be a catastrophe. Sources said that the traffic police are asking for time-bound re-construction plans so as to avoid the Hancock Bridge situation that isn’t ready for 6 years now.

While, sources in the BMC and CR averred that there is no link between Hancock and Carnac bridges. “We are expecting Hancock Bridge to open in May. Thereafter, the railway will get permission from the traffic police to demolish Carnac bridge. We will try to open at least one lane on the up and down sides of Hancock bridge,while carrying out balance works,” said a BMC official

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 09:06 AM IST