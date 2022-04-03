Mumbai: 6 years since demolition, completion work of Hancock Bridge awaits; BMC promises to finish work by May

More than 6 years have passed since it was demolished, the work on the approach road to Hancock Bridge has still not been completed. Now BMC claims that the process is on and the approach road for two-lane (half portion) will be completed by May 2022, but local residents and activists still have doubts and blame BMC for the lackadaisical approach of the agencies concerned for delaying one of the most important projects of South Mumbai.

“The first girder for the Hancock Bridge was launched in July 2020. In January 2021, it was opened for pedestrian movement only. After that in the first week of June 2021, work for launching the second girder was also completed. But even after more than 9 months work of approach road still not completed" said Jyoti Rathod, local resident adding that now BMC claiming that work of approach road for two-lane will be completed by May 2022, but she is not fully convinced with their claim, keeping in mind the pace of work.

Similarly, Kamalakar Shenoy, another local resident, an RTI activist said, "The whole Mazgaon and dongri is full of traffic jam. The administration is making a misleading submission by concealing true facts."

However, BMC officials are hopeful about the completion of work by May 2022. "Construction of the approached road is in progress which will be completed by May 2022," said BMC’s chief engineer (bridges) S Thosar to FPJ on Sunday.

Hancock Bridge was used by thousands of motorists and bikers for east to west movement between Sandhurst Road and Byculla stations. Now, those motorists and bikers need to travel around three km more, which leads to traffic congestion in the vicinity. The British-era bridge was demolished in 2016 due to its low heights.

In 2016, when Hancock Bridge was dismantled, the cost of reconstruction was estimated at Rs 50-odd crores. Now, apparently, it has gone up by Rs 25 crore. Apart from that cost is likely to go up further Rs 11 crore. BMC is planning to invite fresh tenders for the extra work that needs to be done in order to make the bridge fully operational.

When asked about the increase in cost, a BMC official said, it's because of extra work added in the initial plan. However local residents said, because of the delay cost is increased.

The Hancock Bridge was a bridge in Mumbai located between the Suburban railway stations of Sandhurst Road and Byculla. The bridge was initially built in 1879 and then underwent reconstruction in 1923 before it was again demolished in January 2016 for another reconstruction.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:29 PM IST