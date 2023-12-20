 Mumbai: OPDs Of Major Civic Hospitals To Be Functional From Sharp 8 AM
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: OPDs Of Major Civic Hospitals To Be Functional From Sharp 8 AM

Mumbai: OPDs Of Major Civic Hospitals To Be Functional From Sharp 8 AM

To reduce the waiting period of patients at all the major civic-run hospitals, the AMC instructed deans to start the OPD by 8:00 am instead of 9:00 am.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
OPD | File

Intending to reduce the long waiting period of patients at all the major civic-run hospitals, the Additional Municipal Commissioner has instructed all the deans to start the Outpatient Department by 8 am, and registration should start by 7 am.

"As per A.M.C.(W.S.)'s instruction, OPD of all major medical municipal hospitals shall be started sharp at 8:00 am, and all doctors shall register their attendance on Biometric Machines for in and out timing. The biometric attendance will be linked with the salary of all doctors through SAP. All Dean's pl. be noted and strictly follow the instructions as above with immediate effect," read the circular issued by Dr Sudhakar Shinde, AMC.

AMC instructed all the deans to start the OPDs by 8 am

AMC instructed all the deans to start the OPDs by 8 am | Swapnil Mishra

However, earlier, all OPDs and registration processes started by 9 am, after which patients and relatives had to wait longer, which led to more extended waiting periods.

Read Also
Mumbai: JJ Hospital Resident Doctors Threaten Indefinite Strike Over Alleged Medical Negligence &...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray's Close Aide Punya Parekh Called For Questioning By EOW In Alleged...

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray's Close Aide Punya Parekh Called For Questioning By EOW In Alleged...

Mumbai: Passengers Travel On Gap Between Coaches & Footboard Of Crowded Local Train; Vivek Agnihotri...

Mumbai: Passengers Travel On Gap Between Coaches & Footboard Of Crowded Local Train; Vivek Agnihotri...

Dramatic Video: Mumbai Airport DRI Nabs Ugandan Woman Smuggling Drugs in Wig and Undergarments

Dramatic Video: Mumbai Airport DRI Nabs Ugandan Woman Smuggling Drugs in Wig and Undergarments

Mumbai: OPDs Of Major Civic Hospitals To Be Functional From Sharp 8 AM

Mumbai: OPDs Of Major Civic Hospitals To Be Functional From Sharp 8 AM

Mumbai Crime: 64-Year-Old Woman Raped, Assaulted & Dumped Naked On Road In Mankhurd; Accused...

Mumbai Crime: 64-Year-Old Woman Raped, Assaulted & Dumped Naked On Road In Mankhurd; Accused...