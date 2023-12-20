Mumbai: OPDs Of Major Civic Hospitals To Be Functional From Sharp 8 AM

OPD | File

Intending to reduce the long waiting period of patients at all the major civic-run hospitals, the Additional Municipal Commissioner has instructed all the deans to start the Outpatient Department by 8 am, and registration should start by 7 am.

"As per A.M.C.(W.S.)'s instruction, OPD of all major medical municipal hospitals shall be started sharp at 8:00 am, and all doctors shall register their attendance on Biometric Machines for in and out timing. The biometric attendance will be linked with the salary of all doctors through SAP. All Dean's pl. be noted and strictly follow the instructions as above with immediate effect," read the circular issued by Dr Sudhakar Shinde, AMC.

AMC instructed all the deans to start the OPDs by 8 am | Swapnil Mishra

However, earlier, all OPDs and registration processes started by 9 am, after which patients and relatives had to wait longer, which led to more extended waiting periods.