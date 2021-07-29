Mumbai: Only 340 Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours in the city

There was a slight drop in Covid cases across the city on Thursday, with 340 new infections and 13 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count stands at 7,35,505, with15,808 fatalities so far. Meanwhile, the doubling rate has increased to 1,407 days, while the weekly growth rate dropped to 0.05%.

The state also witnessed a jump in cases on Thursday, with 7,342 new infections and 190 fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 62,90,156, with 1,32,335 deaths so far. Moreover, the recovery rate touched to 96.59%, with 60,75,888 being discharged and recovered since the pandemic.

State surveillance officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said the weekly average rate of less than 5% itself indicates the waning of the second wave. “We ramped up medical infrastructure and also started mass vaccination, which played an important role in controlling the virus. However, some districts like Satara, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and Sindhudurg are still matters of concern for the state,” said Dr Awate.