Mumbai: One held from Uttar Pradesh for harassing female doctors

The Bandra police have arrested an Uttar Pradesh native for allegedly sending obscene images to female doctors of a civic hospital in Mumbai.

According to the Bandra police, two FIRs were registered in February after two doctors complained of repeated obscene pictures being sent to their official mobile numbers while they were on duty. The police had at the time arrested Prince Jaiswal (22), a sweeper with the hospital.

“During inquiries at the time, we found out that both Jaiswal and his friend Krishna Singh (24) were sending the messages. Singh was in Mumbai at the time but fled the city,” an officer with the Bandra police station said.

Based on cellular location tracking, the police pinpointed Singh's location to his native Balia in UP and sent a team on his trail last week. Working with the local police, the team traced and apprehended Singh on Monday. He was produced in a local court in UP, where the Bandra police received his transit remand and brought him back to Mumbai on Tuesday. He has been charged with outraging a woman's modesty under the Indian Penal Code, officers said.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 06:57 AM IST