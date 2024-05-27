Mumbai: One Dead, 5 Injured As Truck Overturns On Car In Thane

Accident | Representational Image | Pexels

A 44-year-old man was killed while five others suffered minor injuries after a loaded truck overturned in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district on Sunday night, according to the Narpoli police. The incident occurred on Mumbai Nashik highway near Mankoli naka at 12.30am on Sunday.

The six people – Nitin Kishan Bhagat, Omkar Vishwarao, Deva Tambe, Vaishnav, Bharat Belote, and Omkar Pawar were in an Ertiga car heading towards their village Junnar district in Pune from Ghatkopar. Meanwhile, an overloaded truck was recklessly coming from Bhiwandi towards Bengaluru via Thane road. The truck driver lost control on his vehicle and turned turtle on the car. All six were rushed to hospital, however, Nitin was declared dead upon arrival.

P Vishwarao, a relative of Bhagat said the driver of the truck was in an inebriated state and drove the car while the car was in normal movement on the road. Assistant police inspector, Ajay Koli, said, “We have arrested the driver of the truck and he will be produced in court on May 27.”