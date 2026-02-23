Mumbai: Once Deported, Bangladeshi Woman Caught Again; 1,758 Illegal Immigrants Detained In 3 Years

Deported Twice In 6 Months, Bangladeshi Woman Caught Again; 1,758 Illegal Immigrants Detained In 3 Years | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: A 46-year-old Bangladeshi national, who had earlier been deported, has once again been detained by the Mumbai Police for allegedly residing illegally in the city. The woman was traced to Vile Parle nearly six months after she was deported from India following her detection in Mira-Bhayandar.

According to a report by The Times of India, the accused, identified as Rabiya Nasir Mulla, was previously found living illegally in Mira-Bhayandar and subsequently deported to Bangladesh. However, during a recent verification drive, police discovered that she had re-entered the country and was residing in Vile Parle. Authorities have initiated the process to deport her once again.

During interrogation, Rabiya, who had allegedly stayed in Mumbai for nearly 25 years, told police that she returned by crossing through forest routes, reported TOI.

In separate operations over the past month, the Mumbai Police also apprehended two more Bangladeshi nationals, Zulekha Jamal Sheikh (38) and Bilkis Begum Sirmiya Akhtar (30), from different parts of South Mumbai. Both women had earlier been detained in August last year but allegedly returned to India illegally after deportation.

Police data reveals that over the past three years, as many as 1,758 Bangladeshi nationals have been detained in Mumbai for allegedly residing without valid documents. Of these, 1,238 individuals have already been deported, while the remaining cases are under process.

As part of the ongoing crackdown, between January 1 and February 20, 2026, police detained 113 Bangladeshi nationals. Out of them, 27 have been deported so far, and legal procedures are underway for the rest.

Providing details, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary said that in 2025, a total of 1,100 Bangladeshi nationals were deported. During the year, 150 cases were registered involving 224 accused. All these cases are currently pending before the court, and the deportation process will be completed after obtaining the necessary court orders.

