Mumbai Police Detain 1,758 Bangladeshi Nationals In 3 Years: 1,238 Deported, Process Underway For Others

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have detained 1,758 Bangladeshi nationals over the past three years for allegedly residing illegally in the city. Of these, 1,238 have been deported, while the process to deport the remaining individuals is currently underway.

As part of the ongoing drive against illegal immigrants, between January 1, 2026 and February 20, 2026, the police detained 113 Bangladeshi nationals. Out of them, 27 have already been deported, and the deportation process for the rest is in progress.

Providing details, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary said that in 2025, a total of 1,100 Bangladeshi nationals were deported. During the year, 150 cases were registered involving 224 accused. All these cases are currently pending before the court, and the deportation process will be completed after obtaining the necessary court orders.

In 2024, 156 Bangladeshi nationals were deported. That year, 165 cases were registered, with approximately the same number of Bangladeshi nationals named as accused. They too will be deported following court directives.

The Mumbai Police stated that the drive against those residing illegally in the city will continue and that no compromise will be made on maintaining law and order.

