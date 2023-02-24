Mumbai: On-duty cop shoots self outside Byculla jail | Representative Image

Mumbai: An on-duty police constable shot himself outside a jail in Byculla late Thursday evening; he shot himself with a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR). The deceased cop, identified as Shyam Warghade (48), was on duty as guard outside main gate of the women's prison in Byculla.

The reason why he shot himself is yet to be ascertained.

Warghade, according to the information received, shot himself around 8.20 pm and was soon rushed to Nair hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

In the death case of constable, associated with Taddeo Local Arm Unit -2, Nagpada police are probing the case. Byculla jail comes under Nagpada police station limits.

The police officer said that Wargade was alone at the post at the gate when he shot at himself; he added that Warghade is survived by his wife and two children.

The Nagpada police is conducting further probe and have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter.

