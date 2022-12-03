e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: On December 6, bars, liquor shops in several areas around Dadar to remain shut

Mumbai: On December 6, bars, liquor shops in several areas around Dadar to remain shut

A notice dated November 30 stated that to mark the 66th Mahaparinirvan Divas, many Ambedkar followers will flock to Chaityabhoomi and thus December 6 has been declared 'dry day'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: On December 6, bars, liquor shops in several areas around Dadar to remain shut (Representative Image) | BL Soni/ FPJ
Follow us on

Notice from Mumbai Collector Rajeev Nivatkar stating that the bars and liquor stores in Dadar and the surrounding regions will remain closed on December 6 in view of the Mahaparinirvan Divas [Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's death anniversary].

The notice dated November 30 stated that to mark 66th Mahaparinirvan Divas, many Ambedkar followers will flock to Chaityabhoomi and thus December 6 has been declared 'dry day'.

according to the Midday report, the circular requests that all bars, liquor stores around Chaityabhoomi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maidan remain closed from December 5 to December 6 this year.

Read Also
Minister of State for Railways Reviews Railway’s preparedness for Mahaparinirvan Divas
article-image

Pravin Tambe, deputy superintendent of the state excise department, was quoted in the report saying that this is an annual exercise.

The report stated that the liquor stores and bars in Dadar, Shivaji Park region, Mahim, Dharavi, Sion and in all areas upto Currey Road Station, Worli sea face, Worli and Sion Koliwadas, Sewri, Kalachowki, Bhoiwada, Wadala and Kings Circle will remain closed.

The report quoted the Maharashtra Wine Merchants Association (MWMA) head Dilip Giyanani was quoted saying that they have not yet received orders yet but they acknowledge it since th decree is issued every year and because the day has religious connotations. He further said that they must accept the order even if it arrives a day or two before December 6.

Giyanani was further mentioned saying that even if there was no 'dry day', it was always difficult to manage the crowd since many come to the city from across the country and are stationed in those areas. He said that although there was no 'dry day' people shut wine shops closed in those areas.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Godrej Properties buys 18.6 acre land in Mumbai for Rs 750 cr to build luxury homes

Godrej Properties buys 18.6 acre land in Mumbai for Rs 750 cr to build luxury homes

Mumbai: Congress takes a dig at Ashish Shelar after Ajay Ashar's appointment as MITRA vice president

Mumbai: Congress takes a dig at Ashish Shelar after Ajay Ashar's appointment as MITRA vice president

Navi Mumbai: NMMC and CIDCO demolish illegal church in Seawoods days after BJP member raises...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC and CIDCO demolish illegal church in Seawoods days after BJP member raises...

Bombay High Court stays Shinde-Fadnavis govt's cancellation of MVA orders for rural development

Bombay High Court stays Shinde-Fadnavis govt's cancellation of MVA orders for rural development

Mumbai: On December 6, bars, liquor shops in several areas around Dadar to remain shut

Mumbai: On December 6, bars, liquor shops in several areas around Dadar to remain shut