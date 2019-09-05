Mumbai: Ola, Uber charge exorbitantly

Mumbai: Heavy rains that lashed the city on Wednesday forced commuters to opt for private car agencies for their commute, however, many taxis and auto rickshaws, developed snag as water entered the engines.

But, most of the commuters had to face disappointment, as Ola and Uber were charging double the amount as compared to normal days.

Several commuters tried to search for Ola and Uber cabs, but in vain. Though the commuters didn’t find a cab, or if they found any, they were charging exorbitantly, as high as double to triple than normal.

Hence, the passengers prefer to wait for the train services to resume or took regular taxis. “Around 6.30pm, Ola app was showing Rs1,250 fare for small cabs, which was almost double the regular fare.

Hence, I decided to wait for the trains to resume, instead of getting stuck in traffic snarls,” said one of the dejected commuters.