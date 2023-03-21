 Mumbai: Oil spill on Vakola bridge causes multiple car collision injuring 4; one critical
The accident occurred on Vakola Bridge wherein four to five vehicles collided with one another. The accident was caused after oil from a vehicles leaked on the road causing other car to skid.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
The tempo and jeep were badly crushed in the accident | FPJ

Mumbai: An accident on Western Express Highway on Tuesday morning slowed down the traffic movement and added to the chaos caused by the unprecedented rains.

According to the preliminary information received the accident occurred on Vakola Bridge wherein four to five vehicles collided with one another.

The accident was caused after oil from a vehicles leaked on the road causing other car to skid.

Four persons have been injured in the accident and one is in serious condition.

Visuals of the accident surfaced on the internet wherein a tempo and SUV are seen in a very bad condition. Meanwhile, the traffic had come to a grinding halt.

The staff clearing the accident spot

The staff clearing the accident spot | FPJ

The traffic had come to a grinding halt after accident

The traffic had come to a grinding halt after accident | FPJ

Further details awaited

Mumbai: Oil spill on Vakola bridge causes multiple car collision injuring 4; one critical

