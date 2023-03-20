 Mumbai: NSCI secretary Atul Maru appears before EOW over club’s forensic audit
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: NSCI secretary Atul Maru appears before EOW over club’s forensic audit

Mumbai: NSCI secretary Atul Maru appears before EOW over club’s forensic audit

Member says club staring at a loss of Rs145 cr; United Active Force is challenging the existing club establishment; demanding that it be brought under RTI Act

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: NSCI secretary Atul Maru appears before EOW over club’s forensic audit | NSCI

The secretary of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) Atul Maru presented himself for questioning before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on March 15 in connection with a complaint registered by the management.

The complaint to the EOW was filed by the management following a forensic audit of the NSCI conducted by KPMG, a renowned audit, tax and advisory services firm.

Read Also
Mumbai: EOW books Wadhawans in fresh complaint of defrauding marketing firm of ₹88 Cr
article-image

Club is staring at a loss of Rs145 crore

The prestigious club has as many as 18,000 members, including several corporate bigwigs and celebrities. Significantly, it is witnessing intense lobbying for the elections to the 49-member managing committee scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 26. A member said, “The club is staring at a loss of Rs145 crore.” The BMC has also sent a huge bill to NSCI.

Maru said he was called only as a witness to get information about a criminal case registered against five persons, including three contractors. He categorically stated that there is no offence registered against him whatsoever.

Read Also
Bhopal:No complaint, no probe says EOW on minister Govind Singh Rajput receiving land as gift
article-image
Read Also
Chelsea Football Club legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink visits Mumbai and conducts coaching clinic in...
article-image

FIR details

The alleged offences include Indian Penal Code’s sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and sections for other alleged offences. The notice to Maru was sent under section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) by Senior Inspector Prinam Parab of Unit III (General Cheating I) of the EOW.

United Active Force (UAF), which is challenging the existing NSCI establishment, is demanding that the club be brought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act even though it is not a government institution.

Another member said important documents like the KPMG report should have been placed in the public domain. Promise of transparency is one of the demands of the members.

Life membership @ 80 Lakh

The club charges Rs80 lakh for life membership with an annual subscription of Rs15,000 and ordinary membership costs Rs65 lakh with annual subscription of Rs15,000, while corporate membership involves payment of Rs1.20 crore and annual subscription of Rs30,000.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Uran constituency gets ₹147 crores for road infrastructure in state budget
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC all set to build storm water drain outfall for Mumbai Coastal Road Project

Mumbai: BMC all set to build storm water drain outfall for Mumbai Coastal Road Project

Navi Mumbai: Four held for Nerul builder’s murder, old rivalry may be reason

Navi Mumbai: Four held for Nerul builder’s murder, old rivalry may be reason

Mumbai: NSCI secretary Atul Maru appears before EOW over club’s forensic audit

Mumbai: NSCI secretary Atul Maru appears before EOW over club’s forensic audit

Maharashtra: Gorhe seeks action against those who attacked BJP worker in Dahisar

Maharashtra: Gorhe seeks action against those who attacked BJP worker in Dahisar

Maharashtra: State makes fresh bid for iconic Air India building at Nariman Point

Maharashtra: State makes fresh bid for iconic Air India building at Nariman Point