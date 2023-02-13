Bhopal:No complaint, no probe says EOW on minister Govind Singh Rajput receiving land as gift

Photo grapher

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has declined to start inquiry into the alleged gift of agricultural land to Revenue Minister Govind Singh Rajput. The EOW officials said they haven't received complaint about it and therefore, they cannot initiate an inquiry.

The special court, in an order dated February 2, had sought status report from police station concerned following a private complaint moved under Section 200 of CrPC.

The complainant Chandramohan Dubey claimed that the minister and others had caused a huge loss to the state exchequer by evading stamp duty and were thus guilty of committing a crime under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC. The next hearing is on February 17.

Sources in the EOW said that they would submit before the court that as no complaint had been received and no FIR was registered, no inquiry was undertaken and therefore there was no question of presenting a status report. "We can take any action only under provisions of CrPC, IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. We cannot go beyond law," a senior official wishing anonymity said.

The complainant Chandramohan Dubey's counsel Yavar Khan told court that the minister had received 50 acres of land in Sagar district as gift from in-laws, causing loss of Rs 50 lakh to the state exchequer. Had he bought the land, he would have been required to pay stamp duty, which he evaded, the court was told.

