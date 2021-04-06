Mumbai: Now, students need not commute to MU campus for rectification of results

In an attempt to ease burden on students of commuting to the examination department of the University of Mumbai (MU) at Kalina campus, students can now scan documents and send them to the five emails of the concerned faculty for correction in results, announced MU on Tuesday.

MU has created faculty wise emails such as artsresult34a@gmail.com for Arts branch result room, scienceresult34b@gmail.com for Science, commerceresult36@gmail.com for Commerce, lawresult29a@gmail.com for Legal and enggresult36a@gmail.com for Engineering branch result room.

Vinod Patil, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation of MU, said, "In some cases, results are reserved for various reasons such as temporary admission of students, non-passing of previous exams, non-attendance in the exams or corrections. To rectify this, concerned degree colleges often send cases of students to the university for correction or to announce the result by attaching documents. Sometimes students are directed by colleges to visit the examination department on MU campus."

Patil added, "Now, students need not come to the actual examination department but can scan and send their documents to the respective faculty wise email ids."

Narendra Khalane, deputy secretary, result room of MU has created this facility for safety of students to avoid crowding at examination department amidst rising Covid-19 cases.