Mumbai: Now, Modak Sagar spills

Mumbai: Modak Sagar, one of the seven lakes which supplies water to the city, began overflowing at 5.20 pm on Friday, after heavy rains in the catchment areas.

The Tansa and Tulsi lakes had overflowed on July 25 and July 12, respectively. "The Modak Sagar lake started overflowing on Friday at 5.20 pm. Last year, it had overflowed on July 15 at 3.05 am," according to a civic official.

The heavy downpour has caused a significant increase in the levels of all the seven lakes, said the official.

According to information received by BMC, the total water stock in all the seven reservoirs is 64.14 per cent -- 9,28,326 million litres (ML). Buoyed by the rising lake levels, the BMC had last week rolled back the 10 per cent water it had imposed since November 2018.