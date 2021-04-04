Mumbai: Now, donate blood on weekends

Now, the citizens can donate blood on weekends (Saturdays & Sundays). All the blood banks across Maharashtra have been directed to organise blood donation drives on these days and do not return any individuals. This comes after the state is facing a huge shortage of blood and has stock in stores for up to seven days.
Officials said blood donation drives have witnessed a drop since the pandemic outbreak and people are scared to donate blood. Dr Arun Thorat, incharge of State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC), said every year in the month of April-May, there is a shortage of blood in the state. Against the above background, there is a possibility of blood shortage in the near future. Every unit of blood is important in this situation. In Mumbai, many blood donors are willing to donate blood on weekends.
“Most of the time the blood centre is closed or part time on this day or sometimes the staff is not present at the blood centre due to blood donation camp being organized outside. Considering the current situation, if the blood donors come for blood donation, all blood centre heads are requested to provide them facilities as per the requirement of blood centres on Saturdays, Sundays or other holidays,” he said.
Dr Thorat further said that the nongovernmental organisations/societies, corporates and IT sectors should conduct a small blood donation drive at their level. “Colleges, IT offices and corporates were mainly contributing to the supply. These sectors are still shut due to the pandemic. We have made appeals to social and religious organisations, and mandals to hold smaller donation camps,” he added.
