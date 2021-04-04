Mumbai: Now, donate blood on weekends

Now, the citizens can donate blood on weekends (Saturdays & Sundays). All the blood banks across Maharashtra have been directed to organise blood donation drives on these days and do not return any individuals. This comes after the state is facing a huge shortage of blood and has stock in stores for up to seven days.

Officials said blood donation drives have witnessed a drop since the pandemic outbreak and people are scared to donate blood. Dr Arun Thorat, incharge of State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC), said every year in the month of April-May, there is a shortage of blood in the state. Against the above background, there is a possibility of blood shortage in the near future. Every unit of blood is important in this situation. In Mumbai, many blood donors are willing to donate blood on weekends.