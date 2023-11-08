Mumbai: November Rains Shower Parts Of City As Citizens Cheer Respite From Heat & Pollution; See Videos

Nariman Point, Mumbai | FPJ

Mumbai: Wednesday evening brought unexpected November rains to various areas of the city, prompting celebrations among the Mumbaikars who had been enduring heat and declining air quality.

According to the immediate weather alert issued by the IMD, there is a probability of light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and lightning expected to occur in Mumbai within the next 2-3 hours.

Moderate to heavy rain is anticipated in South Mumbai, Panvel, and Navi Mumbai over the coming 1-2 hours. The Central line can expect some light to moderate rainfall, while there is a possibility of scattered showers on the Western line.

Many took to social media to post the pictures and videos of the unanticipated showers. Parts of South Mumbai, including Nariman Point, Cuff Parade, CSMT, Churchgate, witnessed showers.

Social media users residing in different areas of the city also shared observations of overcast skies and the imminent arrival of rain on Wednesday evening.

Some grey clouds after many days. Is it going to rain today? #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/eEdSZyRdD6 — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) November 8, 2023

Possibility of rains over the next two days

Meteorologists have forecasted the possibility of rain and thunderstorms in the Central, Western, and Eastern Suburbs of Mumbai over the next 48 hours.

The financial hub, grappling with deteriorating air quality in recent days, is expected to enjoy relatively cleaner air following the rain showers.

Read Also Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Heavy Rains In Mumbai As Devotees Gather For Ganpati Visarjan

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)