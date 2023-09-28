Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Visarjan Procession Of Lalbaugcha Raja Begins; Mumbaikars Gathered In Huge Numbers To Bid Farewell To Bappa (Watch) |

Mumbai, known for its grandeur and fervour during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, witnessed a spectacular culmination of the 10-day celebration as devotees and Ganesh mandals came together for idol immersion. Amidst the rhythmic beating of drums and the jubilant chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya,' the city came alive with processions marking the farewell of Lord Ganesh.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Procession

One of the most iconic moments of the festival was the commencement of the procession of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati, which began around 11:30 am. This revered idol draws the maximum number of devotees during the festivities and a vast crowd eagerly awaited the final 'darshan' of the deity.

Devotees Flock In Large Numbers

Across the city, devotees flocked to various procession routes to witness the idols of Lord Ganesh being taken out of pandals for their final journey into the Arabian Sea and other water bodies. The idols, adorned in various forms and sizes, are accompanied by music, dance and heartfelt prayers.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which commenced on September 19, was set to conclude on 'Anant Chaturdashi.' Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Lalbaug and other major procession routes, showering the deities with heartfelt prayers. Vibrant processions were filled with music, dance, and the joyful sprinkling of 'gulal' (vermillion powder).

Special Moments

Notable moments included the 'pushpavrusti' (showering of flowers) on the Ganesh idols at Lalbaug's Shroff building. Crowds also thronged the main road leading to Girgaon in south Mumbai, where numerous processions, including those from Fort, Girgaon, Byculla and other areas, passed by.

When Will Ganpatis Reach For Visarjan?

In Lalbaug, known for its distinctive celebrations, the Tejukaya and Ganesh Gully mandals along with the Chinchpokali cha Chintamani mandal initiated their processions today in the morning with chants of 'Ganapati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya' (come soon next year, Lord).

Ganesh Gully Ganpati reaches Girgaon Chowpatty by late evening, Chinchpokali cha Chintamani by late night, Tejukaya reaches by evening again, and Lalbaug Cha Raja reaches the next morning for the visarjan ritual.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a staggering 1,65,964 idols, including household and public ones, along with idols of Goddess Gauri, were immersed in various water bodies and artificial ponds across the city until the seventh day of the festival.

