Mumbai: No relief for Yes Bank founder’s wife, daughters

The Bombay High Court (HC), on Monday, refused to grant immediate relief to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife Bindu, and daughters Roshni and Radha Kapoor Khanna in an alleged corruption and cheating case, involving private sector lender DHFL. The mother-daughters had approached the HC, challenging the order of the special CBI court that had refused to grant them bail.

They said that the special CBI court gravely erred in observing that the accusations against them prima facie show complicity in having co-fraudulently and dishonestly receiving loans as quid pro quo for favour shown by Yes Bank to DHFL.

Bindu, Roshni and Radha sought to quash the special CBI court order, stating it was “grossly illegal and untenable”. Stating that they have cooperated with the central agency, their plea stated that they were never arrested during the investigation.

Their plea states, “The entire evidence in the case is documentary in nature and is already in the custody of the CBI. Hence, the question of tampering with documents or evidence does not arise.”

Besides, they have claimed that they had not played any role in the alleged transactions and had no role in Yes Bank or in its day-to-day affairs. Meanwhile, Justice Bharti Dangre has kept the hearing in the case for September 22.

The CBI filed chargesheet in the case, in which they were named.

The special court took cognizance of this and then summoned the trio. They appeared before it and sought bail which the court rejected. Following which they were taken in custody.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 12:26 AM IST